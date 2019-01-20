Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Bumps up to big club
The Avalanche recalled Toninato from AHL Colorado on Sunday.
This is Toninato's first recall of the season, although he played 37 games on the Avalanche's fourth line last year. He adds depth since Mikko Rantanen (lower body) left Saturday's game versus the Kings as a precautionary measure. Toninato will likely watch from the press box for Monday's game versus the Predators if Rantanen is indeed fine.
More News
-
Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Nabs two assists in debut season•
-
Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Contributes assist in loss•
-
Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Assigned to AHL in paper move•
-
Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Heading back to Denver•
-
Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Bumped down to AHL•
-
Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Summoned to Avalanche•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...