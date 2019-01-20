The Avalanche recalled Toninato from AHL Colorado on Sunday.

This is Toninato's first recall of the season, although he played 37 games on the Avalanche's fourth line last year. He adds depth since Mikko Rantanen (lower body) left Saturday's game versus the Kings as a precautionary measure. Toninato will likely watch from the press box for Monday's game versus the Predators if Rantanen is indeed fine.