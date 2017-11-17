Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Called up to parent club
Toninato was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Friday.
Toninato's promotion comes after Vladislav Kamenev suffered a broken arm and Tyson Jost is down with the Rampage on what essentially amounts to a conditioning assignment. While the Duluth native is probably just with the Avs to provide emergency depth, if he did crack the lineup against Nashville on Saturday it would be his NHL debut. The 23-year-old will likely be returned to the minors once Jost gets back up to speed.
