Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Contributes assist in loss
Toninato set up the only goal for his team in a 2-1 loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Toninato managed his second career assist in this game, a nice moment for the young forward. But that's all it is, as he doesn't contribute in any way to the fantasy stat sheet. He can safely be ignored in all but the deepest leagues right now.
More News
-
Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Assigned to AHL in paper move•
-
Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Heading back to Denver•
-
Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Bumped down to AHL•
-
Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Summoned to Avalanche•
-
Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Heading to minors•
-
Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Called up to parent club•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...