Toninato set up the only goal for his team in a 2-1 loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Toninato managed his second career assist in this game, a nice moment for the young forward. But that's all it is, as he doesn't contribute in any way to the fantasy stat sheet. He can safely be ignored in all but the deepest leagues right now.

