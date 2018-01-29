Play

Toninato was brought up Sunday from AHL San Antonio.

As expected, Toninato will rejoin the Avalanche following the All-Star break. The Duluth native has only recorded one assist in 13 games, but if either Colin Wilson (illness) or J.T. Compher (illness) hasn't recovered to play Tuesday against Vancouver, Toninato should draw into the lineup.

