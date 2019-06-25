Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Hit with qualifying offer
The Avalanche have extended Toninato a qualifying offer, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Toninato has only picked up three points in 39 NHL appearances over the past two seasons, so even though Colorado will retain his negotiating rights as a restricted free agent, there's no reason to believe he'll become a viable fantasy asset in 2019-20.
