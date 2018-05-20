Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Nabs two assists in debut season
Toninato had two assists in 37 games for 2017-18, while also putting 25 shots on goal.
Although the Duluth native just averaged 7:54 of ice time, he wasn't able to generate much offense and is still searching for his first NHL goal, and only posted 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 31 games during his stretch for AHL San Antonio. Toninato was well disciplined though, only taking six minor penalties throughout the season and was also defensively sound with an even rating. Despite playing in 29 of 34 games after being recalled Jan. 18, Toninato was sent to the press box for the last five games of the season and didn't play in Colorado's opening round matchup with Nashville, questioning how big of a role he'll receive next season.
