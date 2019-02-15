Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Scores first career goal
Toninato's first shot of the season beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck as the Avalanche went on to win Thursday's game 4-1.
Toninato had a modest two assists in 37 appearances last season, but he made the most of his season debut Thursday. The fifth-round pick from 2012 skated 7:33 in the contest, and will likely battle for fourth-line playing time with Sheldon Dries going forward.
