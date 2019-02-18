Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Sent to AHL Colorado
Toninato was demoted to AHL Colorado on Sunday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old suited up in the last two games for the Avalanche, scoring his first career goal in his first NHL game this season. Toninato is likely on the short list of call-ups for when the parent club has a free roster spot.
