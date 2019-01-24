Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Shipped back to minors
Toninato was returned to AHL Colorado on Thursday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Considering Toninato has failed to appear in any games for the Avs this season, his demotion to the minor during the All-Star break shouldn't come as a surprise. The Duluth native will likely have to hold off a challenge from Tyson Jost for a spot on the 23-man roster throughout the season, but will more likely than not serve as a healthy scratch even when in the NHL.
