Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Signs ELC with Colorado
Toninato signed an entry-level contract with the Avalanche on Wednesday.
Toninato is a 23-year-old defenseman starting his professional hockey career following four solid seasons with the University of Minnesota-Duluth. His NCHC totals include 91 points over 151 games, so he could end up as quality pickup for a franchise that desperately needs to climb out of the rubble on the heels of a historically poor season (22-56-4 record).
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...
-
Busts: New Knight Fleury tops list
Marc-Andre Fleury becomes the face of the new Legas Golden Knights, but he also doesn't figure...