Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Signs ELC with Colorado

Toninato signed an entry-level contract with the Avalanche on Wednesday.

Toninato is a 23-year-old defenseman starting his professional hockey career following four solid seasons with the University of Minnesota-Duluth. His NCHC totals include 91 points over 151 games, so he could end up as quality pickup for a franchise that desperately needs to climb out of the rubble on the heels of a historically poor season (22-56-4 record).