Avalanche's Dominic Toninato: Summoned by parent club
The Avalanche recalled Toninato from AHL Colorado on Wednesday.
Toninato has been decent in the minors this season, notching six goals and 15 points in 37 contests. The 24-year-old forward's first opportunity to make his season debut with the big club will arrive Thursday against the Jets.
