Avalanche's Drew Helleson: Steady defender joins Avs

Helleson was drafted 47th overall by the Avalanche at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Perhaps the most unheralded player on the loaded U-18 USNTDP blue line, Helleson had a nice season playing alongside some elite prospects. The Minnesota native has more offense to his game than he is given credit for, but he is going to make his living as a stabilizing presence on the back end for Colorado. Helleson gets the puck up and out of his own zone with ease and battles hard against opposing forwards. There isn't a ton of upside here, but the Boston College commit should make for a nice, reliable option for the Avalanche down the line.