Colorado claimed Hunt off waivers from the Rangers on Thursday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Hunt had a goal in three games while averaging 8:49 of ice time with the Rangers. The Avalanche aren't expected to roster him for anything more than a fourth-line role, but he can serve well in that capacity. He plays a physical game and chips in a little offensively. In 2021-22, Hunt recorded six goals, 17 points and 153 hits in 76 contests.