Hunt had five hits over 6:15 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

This was Hunt's second game for Colorado, which scooped him off waivers from the Rangers on Thursday. He made his Avalanche debut Friday and has recorded seven hits in his two games. Hunt is strictly fourth-line material for the Avs and has a history of throwing his body around the ice. He logged 153 hits over 76 games for the Rangers in 2021-22, and the year before that, he delivered 94 thumps over 26 games with the Coyotes.