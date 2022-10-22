Hunt had two hits over 4:27 of ice time in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Hunt made his debut in a Colorado jersey and skated on the little-used fourth line. Neither Hunt, Martin Kaut (5:55 TOI) or Jayson Megna (4:30) got off the bench in the third period. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar told Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now that playing from behind necessitated putting his best offensive players on the ice and shortening the bench. Early on, it's obvious the depth of scoring the Avs enjoyed during their Cup-winning 2021-22 season has not yet emerged this year.