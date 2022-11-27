Hunt scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Hunt was bumped up to the second line Saturday, though he still saw just 11:29 of ice time in the contest. The goal was his first point as a member of the Avalanche -- he began the year with the Rangers but was waived in October. The 27-year-old has two tallies, 15 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-1 rating in 18 contests between the two teams. His lack of offense makes him an uninteresting option in fantasy.