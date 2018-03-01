Avalanche's Duncan Siemens: Making best of small role
Siemens has managed to stick with the Avalanche following his Feb. 13 recall from AHL San Antonio, notching two points and 14 blocked shots over a five-game span.
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar has sent Siemens to the ice for just 13:34 per game on average, but the 6-foot-3, 210-pound blueliner seems to be holding his own in limited action. Siemens was the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, leaving select fantasy owners in keeper/dynasty settings antsy to see what he can bring to the table in an expanded role.
