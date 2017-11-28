Avalanche's Duncan Siemens: Promoted to big club
The Avalanche recalled Siemens from AHL San Antonio on Tuesday.
The Avalanche only had six healthy defensemen on their roster prior to Siemens' promotion, so he'll round out the team's blue-line depth until Patrik Nemeth (undisclosed) is activated off injured reserve. The 2011 first-round pick has notched one goal and two assists in 20 games with Colorado's AHL affiliate this campaign.
More News
-
Avalanche's Duncan Siemens: Waived by Colorado•
-
Avalanche's Duncan Siemens: Re-ups for one-year•
-
Avalanche's Duncan Siemens: Reassigned to AHL•
-
Avalanche's Duncan Siemens: Earns first recall of season•
-
Avalanche's Duncan Siemens: Heads to waiver wire•
-
Avalanche's Duncan Siemens: Re-ups with Avs for another year•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...