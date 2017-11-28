The Avalanche recalled Siemens from AHL San Antonio on Tuesday.

The Avalanche only had six healthy defensemen on their roster prior to Siemens' promotion, so he'll round out the team's blue-line depth until Patrik Nemeth (undisclosed) is activated off injured reserve. The 2011 first-round pick has notched one goal and two assists in 20 games with Colorado's AHL affiliate this campaign.