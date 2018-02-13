Avalanche's Duncan Siemens: Recalled by big club
The Avalanche recalled Siemens from AHL San Antonio on Tuesday.
Colorado sent Andrei Mironov to the minors in a corresponding move, so Siemens will take over as the big club's seventh defenseman for the time being. The 2011 first-round pick has only totaled one goal and seven points in 45 games with AHL San Antonio this campaign, so he'll likely have a tough time producing any offense at the next level.
