Avalanche's Duncan Siemens: Roughs it up in 2017-18
Siemens recorded two points, 23 PIM and 22 hits while logging 12:19 TOI through 16 games in 2017-18.
Siemens was also able to play in five games during the Stanley Cup playoffs. He played in Games 2 through 4 because Samuel Girard suffered an upper-body injury, and Siemens play was good enough to make David Warsofsky a healthy scratch for Games 5 and 6. The 24-year-old blueliner will be a restricted free agent this summer, and his physical presence could earn him a job on the bottom defensive pairing next year.
