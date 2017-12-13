Avalanche's Duncan Siemens: Sent down to minors
Siemens was demoted to AHL San Antonio on Wednesday.
Siemens heads back to the Rampage having logged just 6:58 of ice time in one game during his stint in the NHL. Rather than having him watch from the press box, the team will see him suit up in the minors, where he has tallied one goal and two assists in 20 outings this season. Selected 11th overall in the 2011 NHL Draft, the blueliner will likely spend the bulk of the year in the minors.
