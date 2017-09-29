Avalanche's Duncan Siemens: Waived by Colorado
Siemens was placed on waivers by the Avalanche on Friday,James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Siemens hasn't panned out after the Avs selected the left-shooting defenseman 11th overall in the 2011 draft, though he did amass 190 PIM over the last two seasons with AHL San Antonio. Assuming he clears waivers, look for the 24-year-old to head back to the Rampage to start the 2017-18 season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...