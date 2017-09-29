Siemens was placed on waivers by the Avalanche on Friday,James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Siemens hasn't panned out after the Avs selected the left-shooting defenseman 11th overall in the 2011 draft, though he did amass 190 PIM over the last two seasons with AHL San Antonio. Assuming he clears waivers, look for the 24-year-old to head back to the Rampage to start the 2017-18 season.