Sikura was sent back to AHL Colorado on Monday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Sikura has played in just three games this season in which he tallied one assist, three shouts and three blocks. Even if the Ontario native is brought back to the NHL roster after the All-Star break, he will likely be held in reserve as a healthy scratch more often than not. As such, Sikura figures to be a relative non-factor moving forward.