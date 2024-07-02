Brannstrom signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with Colorado on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Brannstrom won't find minutes easy to come by with the Avs, especially after the team re-signed Jacob MacDonald and brought in Calvin de Haan. At best, Brannstrom figures to be the sixth or seventh blueliner heading into the 2024-25 campaign.
