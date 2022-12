Johnson had two shots on goal, three hits and one blocked shot over 20:28 of ice time in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

Johnson took a puck off the hand during Thursday's morning skate and was removed from the ice, but he was healthy enough to play Thursday. He and blue line partner Sam Girard were on the ice for a pair of even-strength goals in the second period. Both defensemen are minus-4 this week in losses to the Coyotes and Kings.