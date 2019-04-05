Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Adds cherry on top
Johnson potted the overtime winner in Thursday's 3-2 triumph over Winnipeg.
Colorado secured a playoff berth by forcing overtime after erasing a two-goal deficit, so Johnson's game-winner was the cherry on top of an already successful evening. He added four shots, three blocks and a plus-2 rating in a terrific all-around performance.
More News
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Tickles twine in win•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: All around the block•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Supplies helper in win•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Strong effort in OT loss•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Snaps five-game pointless streak•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Will play Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...