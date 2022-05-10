Johnson provided an assist, three shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-3 win over the Predators in Game 4.

Johnson finished the first round with three assists in four games. The 34-year-old defenseman has been the preferred sixth defenseman over Jack Johnson and Kurtis MacDermid with Ryan Murray (hand) still out. In the postseason, Johnson has added 17 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-6 rating.