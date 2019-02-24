Avalanche's Erik Johnson: All around the block

Johnson led the Avs with six blocked shots in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Predators.

Philipp Grubauer and the Colorado defense were under siege, as 38 saves were made by the goalie. Johnson's half-dozen blocks helped make the German goalie's life a little easier in a difficult but impressive performance. Johnson has 11 hits and 12 blocks in his last five appearances.

