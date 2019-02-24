Avalanche's Erik Johnson: All around the block
Johnson led the Avs with six blocked shots in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Predators.
Philipp Grubauer and the Colorado defense were under siege, as 38 saves were made by the goalie. Johnson's half-dozen blocks helped make the German goalie's life a little easier in a difficult but impressive performance. Johnson has 11 hits and 12 blocks in his last five appearances.
More News
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Supplies helper in win•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Strong effort in OT loss•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Snaps five-game pointless streak•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Will play Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Sitting out until after break•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Picks up upper-body injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...