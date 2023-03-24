Johnson (ankle) will return to the lineup Friday versus Arizona, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Johnson last played Feb. 11, a span of 19 games. He is no longer an offensive threat, as he has only seven assists in 51 games this season.
