Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Back in action

Johnson (lower body) was activated off injured reserve and will suit up in Thursday's home tilt with Carolina, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Johnson had missed the last 10 games due to the lower-body issue, but will be back in action on the third defensive pair. The 31-year-old's return likely won't make a huge difference in the fantasy realm, as Johnson has recorded just six points through 23 games this campaign.

