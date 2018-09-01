Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Back on ice
Johnson (knee) has been on the ice for informal practices ahead of training camp, The Hockey Writers reports.
A knee injury prevented Johnson from appearing in the final 11 games of Colorado's 2017-18 campaign, including the entire first-round playoff series against the Predators. The veteran is said to be "working on his legs and knees" in the informal sessions, and he'll presumably intensify his training regimen as the new season approaches. Johnson produced nine goals and 16 assists over 62 games for an Avalanche team that made tremendous strides last year, so it's safe to consider that his floor if the Minnesota native is able to stay healthy for close to a full season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Misses playoff action with injury•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Out six weeks with fractured kneecap•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Will not play Friday•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Eased back in return•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Ready for Sunday's contest•
-
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Out against Wild•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...