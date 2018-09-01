Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Back on ice

Johnson (knee) has been on the ice for informal practices ahead of training camp, The Hockey Writers reports.

A knee injury prevented Johnson from appearing in the final 11 games of Colorado's 2017-18 campaign, including the entire first-round playoff series against the Predators. The veteran is said to be "working on his legs and knees" in the informal sessions, and he'll presumably intensify his training regimen as the new season approaches. Johnson produced nine goals and 16 assists over 62 games for an Avalanche team that made tremendous strides last year, so it's safe to consider that his floor if the Minnesota native is able to stay healthy for close to a full season.