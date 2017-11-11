Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Bags two assists Saturday
Johnson recorded two assists and three shots during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.
The first overall pick in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft is logging a whopping 26:34 of ice time per game and has six helpers in 16 games to open the season. He's worth owning in all formats.
