Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Bags two assists Saturday

Johnson recorded two assists and three shots during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

The first overall pick in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft is logging a whopping 26:34 of ice time per game and has six helpers in 16 games to open the season. He's worth owning in all formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories