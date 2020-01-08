Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Blocks four shots
Johnson posted a plus-2 rating, one shot on goal, four blocks and three hits in a 5-3 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old has tallied three of his nine points this season but has been a disappointment in the scoring departments overall. The good news, though, is Johnson has remained relevant with his contributions in other areas, as he again showcased Tuesday. Johnson is averaging close to two blocks and hits per game, making him a valuable commodity in both categories. If his 1.8 shooting percentage manages to come back to the mean during the second half, Johnson could be a decent depth piece in deeper leagues down the stretch. He has one goal and nine points with a plus-4 rating, 57 shots, 67 blocks and 59 hits in 33 games this season.
