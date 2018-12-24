Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Can't buy goal
Johnson is goalless in 12 straight games, in which he has put 15 pucks on net.
Johnson was limited to 62 games last season, which saw him just miss the 10-goal mark. Despite being healthy, the blueliner could still miss out on hitting that mark this season, as he has just two tallies to start the year. Fortunately for fantasy owners, the 30-year-old is in no danger of losing his spot in the lineup and figures to continue to be a mainstay in the lineup as long as he is healthy.
