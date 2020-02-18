Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Chips in with assist

Johnson picked up an assist and three hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Johnson earned his first point of 2020, snapping a 17-game drought in the process. The 31-year-old has not joined in on the Avalanche's high-powered offense much -- he has just 10 points to go with 89 blocked shots and 73 hits through 47 games. He's probably not going to produce enough to warrant fantasy attention.