Johnson produced an assist, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Johnson has three helpers through 13 games in December. He snapped a five-game point drought Tuesday when he set up Mikko Rantanen's third-period marker. Johnson is up to seven helpers, 49 shots on net, 63 blocked shots, 58 hits and a plus-8 rating in 33 contests, playing a mainly defensive role on the second pairing while Josh Manson (lower body) and Bowen Byram (lower body) remain out.