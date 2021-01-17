Johnson cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Saturday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
Johnson's now eligible to practice with the team after testing positive for the virus before training camp. The 32-year-old blueliner's first chance to play will be Tuesday's game against the Kings if his conditioning is up to par.
