Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Collects two points in blowout win
Johnson scored a goal, added an assist and registered a plus-3 rating during Sunday's 6-1 win over the Islanders.
Johnson is having a solid season and tilting the scales across all categories. He's on track to have his best offensive showing since the 2014-15 campaign and should see a more prominent offensive role with Tyson Barrie (hand) out long term. Johnson should remain a serviceable asset in most settings.
