Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Contributes helper Sunday

Johnson notched an assist and three hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Johnson has seen an urge of offense with two goals and four helpers in his last six contests. The 31-year-old defenseman is up to 16 points, 113 blocked shots, 96 shots on net and 94 hits through 57 games. With his recent success, Johnson may be worth a look in DFS for Monday's matchup against the Kings.