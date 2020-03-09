Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Contributes helper Sunday
Johnson notched an assist and three hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.
Johnson has seen an urge of offense with two goals and four helpers in his last six contests. The 31-year-old defenseman is up to 16 points, 113 blocked shots, 96 shots on net and 94 hits through 57 games. With his recent success, Johnson may be worth a look in DFS for Monday's matchup against the Kings.
