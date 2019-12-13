Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Could practice Sunday

Coach Jared Bednar is hoping Johnson (lower body) will be able to return to practice in a non-contact jersey Sunday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

While a return to practice in a non-contact capacity would represent a step in the right direction, it wouldn't necessarily indicate that Johnson's return to game action is imminent. Once healthy, the 31-year-old blueliner will return to a top-four role and a spot on Colorado's penalty-killing unit.