Johnson is dealing with a lower-body injury, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports. "E.J. is still dealing with a lower body [injury]," Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said.
Johnson sat out games Saturday and Monday with what had been described as an undisclosed injury.
