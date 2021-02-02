Johnson (upper body) is considered week-to-week with his upper-body issue, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Johnson joins a long list of injured Avalanche players that includes Nathan MacKinnon (lower body), Pavel Francouz (lower body), Devon Toews (lower body), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (knee) and Matt Calvert (upper body). Although Colorado has yet to release a specific timetable, it wouldn't be surprising to see Johnson end up on injured reserve if he's expected to miss a week or more. The 32-year-old blueliner has picked up one assist through four games this campaign.