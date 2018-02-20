Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Designated for injured reserve
Johnson (upper body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Considering Johnson's indefinite timetable for return, this move to IR is somewhat expected, as it will allow the Avalanche some flexibility with their roster while their star defenseman is sidelined. Tyson Barrie figures to take on a larger role in the blue line corps, while Andrei Mironov figures to see more consistent ice time as Johnson remains watching from the press box.
