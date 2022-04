Johnson logged an assist, went plus-3, fired two shots on goal and added two PIM in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Kings.

Johnson has chipped in a goal and five assists in his last eight appearances. He set up Nicolas Aube-Kubel for the opening tally just 2:54 into Wednesday's blowout win. Johnson has enjoyed a bounce-back year on offense with 23 points in 72 outings, and he's added 129 shots on net, 151 hits, 121 blocked shots and a plus-24 rating in a bottom-four role.