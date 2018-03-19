Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Eased back in return
Johnson played just under 20 minutes in Sunday's victory over Detroit, delivering two hits and finishing with a plus-1 rating.
The first-overall pick of the 2006 NHL Draft had been sidelined for the previous 13 games due to a shoulder injury he suffered Feb. 18. Don't expect Johnson to log the 25-plus minutes per game that he's averaged this season in the near future, as the team will want to ease him back into game shape.
