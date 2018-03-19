Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Eased back in return

Johnson played just under 20 minutes in Sunday's victory over Detroit, delivering two hits and finishing with a plus-1 rating.

The first-overall pick of the 2006 NHL Draft had been sidelined for the previous 13 games due to a shoulder injury he suffered Feb. 18. Don't expect Johnson to log the 25-plus minutes per game that he's averaged this season in the near future, as the team will want to ease him back into game shape.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories