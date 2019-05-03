Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Ends drought with empty-netter

Johnson scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Sharks in Game 4.

The tally ends a five-game skid for the defenseman after his two-point effort against the Flames in Game 3 of the first round. Johnson has provided three points, 22 hits, 18 blocked shots and 19 shots on goal in nine postseason games.

More News
Our Latest Stories