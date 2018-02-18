Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Exits Sunday's contest
Johnson left Sunday's 4-2 defeat to Edmonton with an apparent upper-body injury and didn't return, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Although it's unclear what play specifically sparked the issue, the 29-year-old seemed to be in clear pain when he left the ice. Johnson is a big part of Colorado's defensive gameplan averaging 25:52 of ice time per tilt, and with fellow defensemen Anton Lindholm also exiting the game with an apparent injury, Colorado's defensive group is now looking rather thin. If Johnson hasn't recovered in time for Tuesday's game against Vancouver, Duncan Siemens figures to draw into the lineup, and Samuel Girard should take his spot on the top power-play.
