Johnson (upper body) is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Johnson has been out since January with an upper-body issue. He appeared in just four games this season, tallying one assist and a plus-2 rating. It's unclear if Colorado expects him to return in the postseason or not.
