Johnson (undisclosed) is expected to play Tuesday versus Washington, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Johnson returned to the ice for Tuesday's morning skate after skipping Monday's practice for maintenance. He is slated to play alongside Devon Toews again because Cale Makar (upper body) isn't ready to return to the lineup. Johnson has seven assists, 72 shots on goal, 71 blocks and 81 hits in 45 games this year.