Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Expecting to play Opening Night

Johnson (shoulder) told reporters he will be 100 percent for Opening Night against the Flames on Oct. 3, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Johnson played much of last season with this nagging shoulder issue before finally having surgery in the offseason. While the defender was clear that he wasn't 100 percent at the moment, he fully intends to be ready to go for the start of the 2019-20 campaign. The departure of Tyson Barrie will put even more pressure on Johnson to produce in the offensive zone and could see him top the 30-point mark for the first time since 2013-14.